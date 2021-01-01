Nugaz: It is time for the Yanga SC family to stick together after defeat

The Jangwani giants have called on their fans to pull together in bad and good times after their first defeat of the season

Yanga SC have called on their fans to stick together and support the team despite a run of poor results in the Mainland Premier League.

The Jangwani giants have not enjoyed a good run since the second round of the league resumed in mid-February as they have struggled to win matches, and at one point going for three consecutive draws - 1-1 against Tanzania Prisons at Nelson Mandela Stadium, 1-1 draw against Mbeya City, and then a 3-3 draw against Coastal Union.

Despite recovering to snatch a 1-0 win against Mtibwa Sugar, the team then suffered their first defeat of the 2020-21 campaign on Thursday after losing 2-1 to Coastal Union at Mkwakwani Stadium.

Yanga had gone for 21 matches unbeaten but goals from Erick Okorai and Said Mudathir gave the home team a 2-1 win despite Tuisila Kisinda’s strike in the match.

The result has now left the Yanga family divided, with most of the fans feeling the team is not good enough to challenge for the league title, despite sitting at the top of the 18-team table.

Yanga official Antonio Nugaz has come out to ask the fans to make sure they pull together during ‘difficult times’ insisting this is the time for all those associated with the team to be together.

“This is the time when all Yanga members are supposed to be together, we know the result have not been attractive but we don’t need to abandon the team because they are not doing well, we must stick together including members and the fans,” Nugaz told Goal on Saturday.

“In this period of struggle, we must know that we are continuing to build a competitive squad that requires time.

“We can’t always find happiness, there are times of sadness that we need to take as a lesson so that we can correct ourselves in the future games because when it rains you must see where it rains and rectify, so we win together and lose together, we must stick together.”

Before the game against Coastal Union, the club’s adviser Senzo Mazingiza maintained they are aware of the situation at the club and they still have faith in coach Cedric Kaze to improve the same.

We believe in Cedric [Kaze] and the results we are getting we believe it is part of the game because even if we win by one goal, it is still three points,” Mazingiza told reporters in Dar es Salaam.”

“We still believe the coach is doing a good job and fans should not be under pressure. Our belief is that everything will be fine and things will go in the order we need, there is no need to be under pressure.”

Yanga’s position at the top of the 18-team table is now threatened as rivals Simba SC, who have two games in hand, can overtake them if they win the matches.