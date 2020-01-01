Nugaz explains why Yanga SC reached decision to fire 14 players

The club’s official revealed the reason they decided to send home 14 players and retain 17 ahead of the new season

Young Africans (Yanga SC) have come out to clarify why they released 14 players from their squad ahead of the new season.

On Monday, the Jangwani Street-based giants, who missed out on winning silverware in the just-ended season, shocked many in after they sent packing 14 players, among them captain Papy Tshishimbi, their top scorer for the season David Molinga, and ex- forward Gnamien Yikpe.

Others axed were veteran striker Mrisho Ngassa, Jafary Mohamed, Mohamed Issa Banka, Tariq Seif, Andrew Vincent Dante, Patrick Sibomana, Muharami Issa, Ali Ali, Rafael Daud, Ali Mtoni Sonso and Eric Kabamba.

The decision was not received well with a section of Yanga fans, who felt some of the players who were dropped did not deserve to leave because they had a good season with the club despite the problems they faced

The club’s mobilisation officer Antonio Nugaz has now urged the fans to be patient by stating the departure of the 14 players will provide room for others to come and it should not be a cause for concern.

“We want to rebuild a competitive team next season that is why it was inevitable to offload some of the players so that others should come in to replace them,” Nugaz is quoted by Daily News.

“We have even let go David [Molinga] who was our top goal scorer last season, which means that we are aware of what we are doing.”

Nugaz also confirmed they are in the process of naming a new technical bench to lead the side after they fired coach Luc Eymael and later his assistant Boniface Mkwasa.

The players who were retained by the club include Kenyan keeper Farouk Shikhalo, Metacha Mnata, Ramadhan Kabwili, Haruna Niyonzima, Lamine Moro, Bernard Morrison, Feisal Salum, Juma Mahadhi, Adeyum Saleh, Said Makapu, Balama Mapinduzi, Deus Kaseke, Ditram Nchimbi, Abdulaziz Makame, and Paul Godfrey.

Yanga had a disappointing campaign in the last season where they failed to reach the final of the after losing to eventual winners and rivals Simba SC in the semi-final, and could only finish a distant second behind their old rivals on the league table.

The Timu ya Wananchi have now been linked a with a number of foreign players, including Kenyans Jesse Were and John Makwatta, who play for Zesco United, Sven Yidah of , Erick Rutanga of Rayon Sports and Mukoko Tonombe of AS from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

A number of coaches including ’s Bernard Mwalala, who also played for the team, have been linked with the vacant role at the club.