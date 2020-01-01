Ntibazonkiza: Kaze explains why new striker travelled with Yanga SC

The Burundian tactician reveals why the new signing made it to the squad for the league game despite not being eligible to play

Young Africans (Yanga SC) coach Cedric Kaze has put in the open the reason striker Said Ntibazonkiza was named in their travelling squad for their Mainland match against Mwadui FC on Saturday.

The Burundian striker signed for the Jangwani giants at the end of August and he was not eligible to play for the side until the mini-window opens on Wednesday.

However, despite the player being not eligible to play, he was part of the squad that travelled to Shinyanga for the match against Mwadui which Yanga won 5-0 at Kambarage Stadium,

Kaze, who is yet to lose a match since taking over the reins as the coach of the team, has now said he took the striker along to help him have a look at the conditions of the regional stadiums so he can plan on how to play in the venues when he gets started.

“I decided to travel with [Said] because I wanted him to know the environment of the stadiums in the regions, because when he practices with his teammates there is something he will be discovering what he should do in those stadiums,” Kaze said as quoted by Sokalabongo.

“Most importantly I instructed him to carefully examine the environment of the stadiums using his experience as if he finds something it may be beneficial to me as a coach and the team as a whole because we still have many matches to play away from the City.”

The win against Mwadui enabled Yanga to maintain their top spot on the 18-team league table as winger Deus Kaseke scored the opener in the first-half before they turned the screw to score goals from Yacouba Songne (two), Tuisila Kisinda, and skipper Lamine Moro.

Kaze feels the team should take confidence from the result and keep winning their matches until the end of the season.

“The most important thing now is to make sure that the performance of the team is consistent and thereafter, goals will automatically come," he added.

“For today [Saturday], we are grateful to pocket three points courtesy of five goals we scored and I believe that individual confidence of players will improve.

“Another three points that we came for, and I am glad we have managed to get them. The players showed their quality and it is true scoring goals increases the confidence of the team and players, individually, and it will help us to confidently approach forthcoming matches.”

Yanga have now amassed 37 points from 15 matches while second-placed Simba SC, who beat Mbeya City 1-0 courtesy of John Bocco’s strike, have collected 29 points from 13 matches and Azam are third on 27 points from 14 outings.