NPFL Wrap: MFM FC relegated, Remo Stars overcome Enyimba

Following their defeat to Niger Tornadoes, the Olukoya Boys will begin life in the Nigerian National League next season

Mountain of Fire and Miracles Football Club are the first team to be relegated from the Nigeria Professional Football League following Sunday’s 2-1 defeat to Niger Tornadoes.

Although they sit at the base of the log, the Olukoya Boys still fancied their chances of avoiding the drop.

However, that hope faded into thin air as they were silenced at home by visiting Ikon Allah.

After a cagey start, Niger Tornadoes took the lead at the Dipo Dina Stadium courtesy of Munir Idris who beat goalkeeper Osayi Kingdom.

That early setback dampened the morale of the Lagos-based team, yet they continued to push on for the equalizer. Their persistence paid off three minutes after the hour mark as Chukwudi Ekeocha levelled matters.

When it looked like the game would be ending on a no winner, no vanquished note, the Minna-based side sealed all points at stake following a last-gasp strike by Jonas Emmanuel.

With two matches left in the 2021-22 campaign, MFM remain at the bottom of the NPFL log after accruing just 36 points.

Elsewhere in Ogun State, Remo Stars brightened their chances of qualifying for next season’s Caf Champions League with a slim 1-0 triumph over Enyimba.

Still hurt by their 3-2 loss to Katsina United last time out, Gbenga Ogunbote’s men welcomed the two-time African champions to the Remo Stars Stadium.

After a goalless first half, Nigeria international Alimi Sikiru put the Sky Blue Stars in front with a first-time finish from Ifegwu Ojukwu’s pass.

Even at a late rally from Finidi George’s People’s Elephant, they were unable to launch a comeback – thus, they dropped to sixth.

In another encounter, Kwara United secured their 16th win of the current campaign thanks to a 3-0 drubbing of Nasarawa United in Ilorin.

The Harmony Boys began the game on a flying note by taking a 13th-minute lead thanks to Jide Fatokun before Samad Kadiri doubled the advantage three minutes into the second half.

Seven minutes after the hour mark, Junior Lokosa scored the third goal to deny the Solid Miners any chance of attempting a comeback.

Also, Wikki Tourist overcame Akwa United 3-0 in Bauchi, while champions-elect Rivers United defeated Kano Pillars 1-0 in Port Harcourt.

Article continues below

NPFL RESULTS

Kwara United 3-0 Nasarawa United

MFM FC 1-2 Niger Tornadoes

Plateau United 2-1 Lobi Stars

Remo Stars 1-0 Enyimba

Rivers United 1-0 Kano Pillars

Wikki Tourist 2-0 Akwa United