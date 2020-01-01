Novatus Dismas: Azam FC winger pens deal with Maccabi Tel-Aviv U19 team

The 18-year-old Tanzanian winger has officially been unveiled to play for the U19 team after impressing in trials

Novatus Dismas has officially left Tanzanian side Azam FC after he was unveiled by Maccabi Tel-Aviv FC's U19 team.

Dismas had been undergoing trials in Israel for the past three weeks and the club has officially confirmed he has signed a one-year contract but with an option to extend by two more years.

“Dismas, who played for Azam FC is a member of ’s U21 national side, impressed the youth academy’s coaching staff during an impressive week at the club and will join the U19’s,” Maccabi Tel-Aviv wrote on their official website.

Maccabi’s Performance Director, Patrick Van Leeuwen, who was following the player’s performance since he arrived in Israel for the trials told the club’s official website: “[Dismas] is a Tanzanian left-footed midfielder who was recommended to our scouting department and we invited him for trials at the start of the season.

“Sadly, we were unable to hand him a trial for several weeks due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Recently, however, we were able to see him properly and we are under the impression that he is a very interesting player who will be joining our structure at Maccabi.”

On leaving Azam for the trials, the Chamazi-based club explained on their social media pages: “Azam have reached an agreement with Maccabi Tel-Aviv for the services of winger Novatus [Dismas]. “Dismas is joining the team after undergoing a one-month trial in Israel where he impressed the club’s scouts.

“He becomes the second player to leave Azam in this window after Shaaban Chilunda also left to sign for Mouloudia d’Oujda of .

“Dismas, who was the young player of the year in the past season, was nurtured and brought up at Azam, the same as Chilunda before they all earned promotion to feature for the senior team in the Mainland .”

The statement continued: “As Azam, we will continue to nurture young talent and also expose them to the world so that the players can achieve their dreams of always playing in Europe.

“We wish [Dismas] all the best as he starts a new challenge in Israel and also thank him for the services he rendered to the club when he was turning out for us.”

Azam are currently sitting second on the 18-team Mainland Premier League table after Young Africans (Yanga SC) toppled them on Tuesday.