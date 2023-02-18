Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City in the Premier League on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Nottingham Forest and Manchester City will lock horns in a crucial Premier League clash on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola's team will be looking to ride on the momentum they gained from their crucial 3-1 win over league leaders Arsenal.

That result helped them close the gap at the top of the table and City will want to pile the pressure on the Gunners.

Since losing to Manchester United in the semi-final of the Carabao Cup, Nottingham Forest have defeated Leeds United and lost to Fulham. Their mixed run of form has seen them drop to 14th in the standings and taking on City will be a monumental task for Saturday's hosts.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City : Date & kick-off time

Game: Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Date: February 18, 2023 Kick-off: 10:00am ET, 3:00 pm GMT, 8:30 pm IST Venue: City Ground

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be streamed live on the Peacock.

In the United Kingdom (U.K.), the game between Nottingham Forest and Manchester City will not be telecast.

The game will be broadcasted across the Star Sports network in India and can be streamed online on Disney+ Hotstar.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. NA Peacock UK NA N/A India Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD Disney+ Hotstar

Nottingham Forest team news and squad

Centre-backs Scott McKenna and Willy Boly are the latest additions to the medical room at Nottingham Forest.

Aside from the duo, Dean Henderson, Moussa Niakhate, Taiwo Awoniyi, Giulian Biancone, Omar Richards and Cheikhou Kouyate will also miss the game due to injuries. Jesse Lingard and Ryan Yates are doubtful to feature.

Nottingham Forest possible XI: Navas; Aurier, Worrall, Felipe, Lodi; Danilo, Freuler, Shelvey; Gibbs-White; Johnson, Wood

Position Players Goalkeepers Navas, Hennessey Defenders Worrall, Cook, Felipe, Lodi, Toffolo, Williams, Aurier Midfielders Danilo, Colback, Freuler, Mangala, O'Brien, Shelvey, Arter, Cafu, Gibbs-White, Lingard, Scarpa, Ayew Forwards Johnson, Dennis, Wood, Surridge, Taylor, Mighten

Manchester City team news and squad

Manchester City will continue to miss John Stones who is recovering from a hamstring injury and is not expected to return this month.

Pep Guardiola has fully fit squad to take on Nottingham Forest otherwise.

Man City possible XI: Ederson; Lewis, Dias, Laporte; Rodri, Bernardo; Mahrez, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Grealish; Haaland

Position Players Goalkeepers Ederson, Carson Defenders Dias, Laporte, Ake, Akanji, Gomez, Walker, Lewis. Midfielders Rodri, Phillips, Perrone, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Silva, Palmer. Forwards Foden, Grealish, Álvarez, Mahrez, Haaland