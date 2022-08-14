Nottingham Forest’s Awoniyi scores first Premier League goal against West Ham United

The Super Eagle opened his goal account in the English elite division against David Moyes’ Hammers

Taiwo Awoniyi scored his first Premier League goal for Nottingham Forest in Sunday’s league game against West Ham United.

With the first half heading for a goalless draw at City Ground, the Nigeria international scored from close range to give the Reds a well-deserved lead against David Moyes’ side.

Awoniyi had a chance to have given Steven Cooper’s men a 12th minute lead, however, his header from Neco Williams’ cross sailed over the cross bar.

Thanks to his effort, the former Union Berlin striker becomes the 37th Nigerian to score an English elite division goal.

MORE SHORTLY….