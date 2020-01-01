Not the way I wanted to win Ligue 1 title with TP Mazembe - Ochaya

The competition was cancelled with three matches remaining meaning The Ravens were declared champions in the process

and defender Joseph Ochaya has revealed he is not entirely happy in the manner in which they won their Vodacom title.

were crowned champions after the Democratic Republic of Congo's Football Federation (Fecofa) moved to end the competition due to the prevailing Covid-19 circumstances.

As TP Mazembe won their record 18th Ligue 1 title, AS Vita were declared the runners up and the two sides will represent the country in the continental editions for the 2020/21 season.

“Maybe not the way I wanted to win my second league title, but we welcome it,” Ochaya told Football256.

“But none the less, I feel great and happy because it was a wonderful season so winning another league title here is good because it’s the epitome of African football to me.”

The former and Lusaka Dynamos left-back was part of the club's Caf campaign that ended in the quarter-finals after going down to and will yet again be part of the competition next season given the cancellation of the league.

“This season was really great, playing in the Champions League was a defining moment for me and even if we didn’t make the final, I was grateful for the experience and hopefully next season we shall do better,” he added.

Fecofa relegated OC Bukavu Dava and AS Nyuki to Division Two and JSK and Etoile Jaune were subsequently promoted. With TP Mazembe and AS Vita taking part in the Champions League, AS Maniema will represent the nation in the Caf Confederation Cup.

Congo Brazzaville, Angola, Mauritius, Niger and have also cancelled their leagues although Kenya's case is far from over given the tussle between the federation and the Kenyan ( ) managers.

Meanwhile, a Sports Club Villa fan Farouq Meywa donated foodstuffs to 30 players and 10 officials of the club. The foodstuffs included maize flour, rice, wheat flour and cooking oil.

“The food items donated to the Sports Club Villa players and officials is to help them in such trying times of humanity,” Meywa told Kawowo Sports.

“I pray that we maintain strict adherence to the ministry of health guidelines of social distancing as we fight this disease.

“I am humbled for the food items given to me. They will definitely help in this period of the lockdown,” Emmanuel Alex Wasswa said after receiving his rations.

It is not clear whether football activities will resume or they will be cancelled altogether after the March suspension as there is no word from either Fufa or the government on how the same will be handled.