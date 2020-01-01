Not quite Football Manager with a cheat code! How Lion City Sailors are looking to conquer Singapore Premier League

The ambitious club has no intention to simply splash the cash on big names in an attempt to reach new heights

With club coffers having been richly lined by Forrest Li and SEA’s millions following this year’s takeover, many had tipped them to romp to the title, leaving a trail of destruction in their wake.

Various club chairmen, including ’ Desmond Ong, weighed in as well, with the latter decrying the newly-formed club as akin to “playing Championship Manager on a cheat code”, such was his apprehension towards the Sailors’ upcoming league campaign.

Safe to say, it hasn’t quite gone the way many expected, so far.

The 1-1 draw on the opening day of the campaign away at Tanjong Pagar United was a disjointed performance. In front of close to 3000 fans at the Jurong East Stadium, the Sailors huffed and puffed but ultimately struggled to find a way past a stubborn Jaguars rear-guard. With no less than six debutants in the starting lineup, however, it was understandable as much as it was disappointing.

Up next was the big one, a trip to Our Tampines Hub. With Tampines having finished second in last season’s and looking to go one better this time round, it was a clash of two absolute heavyweights of Singapore football, spiced up further by the Stags’ chairman’s pre-season comments. It started evenly enough, with both sides taking turns to attack each other, creating chances and looking dangerous. However, a calamitous second-half collapse saw the Sailors ruthlessly put to the sword, with the Stags eventually running out 4-0 winners, and comfortably at that.

Suddenly, all seemed less than well at Bishan Stadium.

"The guys are learning something different from what most of them are used to. I don’t expect after two games that they know exactly what’s going on, it’s going to take a bit of time," declared head coach Aurelio Vidmar defiantly, speaking exclusively to Goal.

"But I also understand we might not have that much time, so the quicker they learn the better it is for everyone. I also know that changing the way people think, and changing the football habits takes time."

He's not wrong.

Under the former captain, there has been a clear shift in the Sailors’ style of play. Moving away from the slow-passing, sometimes laborious system of old, the side has been looking to adopt a more rapid, attack-minded approach. Also on the agenda is the implementation of an energetic high press, something of a rarity in the local game.

"I’m a guy who wants to be on the front foot, and I want the team to be aggressive, and when there’s been different types of football being played with different players - some players have always been told to kick the ball long - getting rid of those bad habits and replacing them with new, more proactive habits, takes time. Playing under pressure all the time is something I try to get the boys to do every time in training, because the game is very high intensity and that’s what we’re trying to do," Vidmar explained.

His confidence, however, remained undented, regardless of LCS' shaky start to the season.

“If not for COVID, I know that four, five, six games down the track we really would’ve started hitting our strap," he stressed. "I know, because I’ve been through it, and the players again were very upbeat, even though we had a poor second half against Tampines. The discussions and the meetings after that showed that they still believed in what we were doing, and in time, that will definitely turn into results.”

It was a humbling result at the hands of a title rival, but speaking with Sailors General Manager Badri Ghent, one gets the sense that the club will be prepared to wait, if it means being able to reap the full rewards of the new football philosophy.

"Challenging for honours has to be something we all aspire towards, I think that will be the cornerstone of the project, but how we get there is equally important," Badri affirmed to Goal. “We want to build, but we want to build sustainably, so that’s something we have utmost faith in coach Aurelio in leading the team towards honours. We want to have a philosophy and a style of football we can all be proud of.”

"This is a club that’s been steeped in tradition and always vying for honours," added Vidmar. "Although they had a difficult season last year, we made some good acquisitions this year, so we should be trying to fight for the league title. That should be the goal every year.

“In football you live and die by your results, but we shouldn’t be afraid of that. That target, to move from sixth to winning the league, it’s a big step, but one that’s a challenge, and a challenge that everyone’s embraced."

However, a significant factor in determining the success of the project at large would be whether the club manages to keep their Australian manager in the Lion City for the long haul.

In an interview with an Australian radio station following the crushing Tampines defeat, the former Adelaide United boss seemed to suggest that should a suitable offer come in from the Down Under, he would consider packing up and moving home. Currently tied down on a two-year deal with the Bishan-based side, the Australian was quick to insist he was happy where he was, although he stopped short of committing his long-term future to the club.

"As always, things are taken out of context, but that is my home, and I’m a football coach, and who knows what’s going to happen," he mused.

"I’ve signed for the rest of this year and also next. If I’m happy, and both parties are happy, then we look to proceed. If it doesn’t go well, I also understand the nature of the business, so that’s how it is, and I have no gripes about it. I understand that’s the workings of a football club and a football manager. Right now, I’m happy here, I’ve only just started and haven’t even got close to fulfilling the objectives, but I believe that we started on a good foot," he continued.

Interestingly, despite his view that Singapore footballers are sometimes found wanting physically, Vidmar was also quick to nail his colours to the mast when declaring that the technical standard, while perceived by many onlookers to be sub-par, is actually close to, if not at the same level as Australia’s A-League. With the A-League being one of Asia’s finest, it is indeed a great compliment paid to the local game by a figure as respected in Aussie football as Aurelio Vidmar.

"Probably the top four, five clubs here could certainly handle themselves in the A-League," he said. "When I see the top football clubs here, if you say let’s play 10 times, I would think it would be very close, it would be a lot closer than many people think. If you’re scared when you go into battle, then you’re going to get beat, so it depends on a lot of things. Our team, technically, they’re no different from most of the A-League clubs. On the physical aspect, it’s a little bit different, where here we’re probably a little bit underdeveloped compared to Australia, but it’s comparable, so I’d never be afraid to go play any A-League team."

As if to underline that sentiment, a flurry of new signings, including Singapore internationals Shahdan Sulaiman, Hassan Sunny and Gabriel Quak, soon followed after the takeover. Next through the door was Australian striker Andy Pengelly, who arrived as a young player with a big reputation.

"I think (the signings) were a statement of intent. It really shows the intent of the club moving forward, and what our aspirations are in terms of going for the title," said Badri. "I think other than doing well in the SPL, we want to benchmark ourselves against other teams in Asia, and that’s what our aspiration should be. Now that the SPL has a direct slot into the AFC group stages, that’s something we want to take on board. It’s an opportunity we want to grasp. Having done relatively well in the with previously does give us some appetite for more."

The squad was shaping up nicely. With a good mix of youth and experience, a solid base was forming on which the Sailors could mount a title challenge. As if to further emphasise the importance of getting the balance right, Vidmar revealed his eagerness to add some less than intricate players to his team.

"We want good guys, but we also want killers, and we want good footballers. You need a mix of everything! We can’t have too many saints and too many monks- you need a blend of young, exciting, experienced guys, up and coming guys, the foreigners also have a role to play- if you can get all that mixed up together, you have the foundation for super, super things.”

However, despite splashing the cash on a number of local-born talents, it came as a surprise that the Sailors, for all their riches, had opted against filling their foreign player quota. With Pengelly’s arrival having been counterbalanced by the release of Oliver Puflett and the departure of Isaka Cernak to Thai side Phrae United, the Sailors had a further slot available for a U-21 foreign signing, which they chose to leave unoccupied.

"That fourth player was an U-21 player, and it’s always going to be a hit and miss with those types of players," revealed Vidmar on his decision. "There are a lot of good kids, but you just don’t know how they’re going to settle when they come here, so in my view rather than spending money on a U-21 foreigner, maybe we could take a young local player which would both help the club and the National Team."

It was certainly a noble endeavour, and one which had the potential to pay off massively, but a big spanner was thrown into the works when Pengelly abruptly left the club during the Covid-19 suspension. The move suddenly left the club with just two foreign players on their books in Kaishu Yamazaki and Song Ui-young, and questions were beginning to form over just how well the Sailors' almost full-local lineup would fare against the likes of Tampines’ and ’s foreign quartets.

With the reason behind the Australian’s departure having remained a mystery until now, it turns out it was a mixture of homesickness and familial pressure which tempted him back to Queensland.

“We knew this was Andy’s first international foray, and being a 23-year-old it’s never easy to be away from your family for the first time,” stated Badri. “When we went into lockdown, he did request to return to Australia with his family, because at that time there was uncertainty over how long that period would last. We felt that from a human side of things, as much as we wanted to keep him here, we felt it would be selfish of us not to let him go.

Having left Singapore in early April following the advent of the Circuit Breaker, Pengelly was contacted by the club in June to discuss his return to the country. It was then they were informed that he was considering remaining in Australia permanently, and eventually decided against returning.

"He was considering his options, one of which was to rejoin his former club Peninsula Power. I think he discussed it with his family, and they sort of took ownership of his decision to return home. Ultimately, it was a mutual decision to end his contract," said Badri.

It was a setback. But ever-proactive and forward thinking, the club set about sourcing for a replacement. Acknowledging the importance of adding another foreigner to the ranks, the club waved about lucrative contract offers, including salaries up to S$12,000, in an attempt to tempt a proven goalscorer to Bishan Stadium.

Eventually, one arrived.

In early September, the Sailors announced the capture of striker Stipe Plazibat from title rivals Hougang for an undisclosed fee. And having scored two goals in his first two games back at the club, the SPL’s current top scorer could be just the player they need to fire them back to the top of the table.

With the team improving rapidly, it could only be a matter of time before their title charge kicks off properly. But even if 2020 proves too soon for the Sailors in their pursuit of glory, you can be certain the club won’t go around spending ridiculous amounts of money for players, or become a managerial revolving door.

As Badri alluded to, at the Lion City Sailors, sustainability, responsibility and patience are the names of the game.