‘It’s not necessary’ - Pep Guardiola blasts Yerry Mina for treatment of Erling Haaland after Man City boss confronts both him and Conor Coady post-match

Pep Guardiola has hit out at Yerry Mina’s treatment of Manchester City star Erling Haaland, branding the Everton defender’s behaviour “not necessary”.

WHAT HAPPENED? The reigning Premier League champions took another sizeable step towards the successful defence of that crown when coming through a testing trip to Goodison Park. Ilkay Gundogan bagged a classy brace on Merseyside, while Haaland netted his 52nd goal of a remarkable campaign. Guardiola had plenty to smile about afterwards, but he was not happy at how Mina and fellow Toffees centre-half Conor Coady tried to deal with the obvious threat posed by Haaland – with the City boss taking to confronting the Everton defenders on the pitch at the final whistle.

WHAT THEY SAID: Quizzed by Sky Sports on why he had taken issue with Colombia international Mina, Guardiola said: “It's not necessary what he does on the pitch with the players. He knows exactly what he has done. He’s a good player, but defending like that it’s not necessary to do what he does.”

The Catalan went on to say as part of his post-match media duties: “I admire Coady. With Mina, it's not necessary. With everyone, it's not necessary what he does every single game. I told him.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: City had the last laugh in their meeting with Everton, as they collected a comfortable 3-0 win, and will remain top of the table at the end of the latest match week.

WHAT NEXT? City have three more Premier League games to take in – against Chelsea, Brighton and Brentford – while they will also be facing Real Madrid and Manchester United in an ongoing bid to collect Champions League and FA Cup crowns as part of a treble quest.