‘It’s not Kylian Saint-Germain’ – Mbappe hits out at PSG season ticket promotional video

PSG have angered Kylian Mbappe with their 2023-23 season ticket promotional videos, with the forward saying the club is not “Kylian Saint-Germain”.

Ligue 1 giants preparing for next season

Superstar forward is face of the club

He is disappointed with final product

WHAT HAPPENED? The 24-year-old World Cup winner is a prominent figure at Parc des Princes, with the France international becoming the club’s all-time leading scorer this season when taking his total goal tally to 202 through 251 appearances. He committed to a new contract in 2022, with the reigning Ligue 1 champions hoping that he will remain in the French capital for many years to come. Mbappe is, however, disappointed to discover that he figures so prominently in content aimed at getting supporters signed up for next season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe has posted on Instagram: “I just took part in the viewing of the club’s re-subscription campaign for the 23-24 season. At no time was I informed of the content of the interview. It looked like a basic interview during a club marketing day. I don’t agree with this published video. That’s why I’m fighting for the right to the individual image. PSG is a big club and a big family but it is especially not Kylian Saint-Germain.”

WHAT NEXT? Questions have been asked of how long Mbappe will be sticking around at PSG, despite his fresh terms, but there is currently more uncertainty over the future of Lionel Messi – with the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner seeing a return to Barcelona speculated on.