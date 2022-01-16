‘Not as fantastic as against Egypt’ – Ezeji rates Super Eagles win over Sudan

Former Nigeria striker Victor Ezeji has stated the Super Eagles’ performance against Sudan was not as fantastic as their first win over Egypt at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Austin Eguavoen’s side defeated the Falcons of Jediane 3-1 at the Roumde Adjia Stadium on Saturday, courtesy of goals from Samuel Chukwueze, Taiwo Awoniyi and Moses Simon.

In his assessment, Ezeji highlighted the quality of the Sudanese players for the drop in Nigeria’s performance.

“First and foremost, the most important thing was that the team won. They weren't that fantastic the way they were against Egypt but we came out with a victory,” the 40-year-old told GOAL.

“It is understandable that when you play against an opposition whose standard is low, you drop to that standard and I think that was what happened.

“When we played against Egypt, we stepped up our game and played so well that Nigerians even celebrated the performance.

“Yesterday's game was not that bad, but it was not as good as the first on Tuesday. Overall, I think it was a decent performance.”

On Nigeria’s goalscoring chances, the former NPFL star believes the Super Eagles are improving as they chase a fourth Afcon title in Cameroon.

“If every chance created is scored then football might just be like basketball. To be very honest, we created many chances and to score three goals without a penalty is not an easy feat.

“The team is improving from scoring a goal in the first game to three goals against Sudan, the confidence is growing that they can do it. They are on the right track.

“We've seen virtually all the teams playing at Afcon, and we're not saying Nigeria is the best but if they continue the way they're going, they will definitely become favourites.”

Nigeria who lead Group D with six points after two games are scheduled to play Guinea-Bissau on Wednesday.