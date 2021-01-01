Not a secret anymore! – Nasreddine Nabi unveiled to handle Yanga SC

The 56-year-old tactician has been given the mantle to handle the Jangwani giants after they fired Burundian Cedric Kaze

Yanga SC have finally unveiled Nasreddine Nabi as their third coach in this campaign after he arrived in Tanzania on Monday.

The Mainland Premier League giants have been in the market since early March when Burundian coach Cedric Kaze was relieved of his duties after a loss to Coastal Union and Goal exclusively reported on Monday the club had settled on the Tunisian to replace him.

The Tunisian tactician arrived at Julius Nyerere International Airport and was received by the team’s top officials before he was driven straight to the team’s headquarters, where he was paraded to the media.

“I have been following a lot about this team and when they contacted me, it was an offer I could not resist,” Nabi told reporters at the unveiling ceremony.

“I know the magnitude of the club I have joined, I know how ambitious they are and I know what they want to achieve at the end of the season, so my work will be to make sure the club reaches the goals they had set before the season started.

“It is a big challenge for me, but I will make sure we move in a good direction, because my philosophy is always to win matches, so I will ask the fans to support us and I know they will.”

Al-Nabi was recently in charge of Sudanese giants Al-Merrikh but he was let go after just three games at the club and his exit came after they had secured a 0-0 draw against Yanga SC rivals Simba SC in the Caf Champions League.

Yanga had already confirmed Mwambusi, who has been working as an interim head coach since Kaze's departure, and he will be maintained as an assistant in order to guide the new coach.

Initially, former Harambee Stars head coach Sebastien Migne had been linked with the job although the Frenchman is understood to have applied for the Democratic Republic of Congo's head coach position.

Yanga will be under a third coach in the season as they hired Zlatko Krmpotc and fired him at the beginning of the season. Kaze was then brought on board before four draws in six matches and the Coastal Union loss cost him the job.

Yanga are still in the title race as they hope to end a three-season wait where their archrivals Simba SC have been successful. They will host Gwambina FC on Tuesday at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium for a Premier League game.