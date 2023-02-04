Burnley are inching closer towards Premier League promotion as they take on Norwich City in Saturday's Championship match at Carrow Road.
Though their six-game winning run in all competitions was interrupted by a goalless draw against Ipswich Town to set up a FA Cup fourth round replay, Vincent Kompany's men are 17 points clear of the play-off spots in the race for promotion.
On the other hand, new Norwich boss David Wagner has won his last two league encounters 4-0 and 4-2 against Preston and Coventry respectively, following a FA Cup third round exit to Blackburn Rovers.
Norwich City vs Burnley date & kick-off time
Game:
Norwich City vs Burnley
Date:
February 4, 2023
Kick-off:
7:30am ET, 12:30pm GMT, 6pm IST
Venue:
Carrow Road, Norwich
How to watch Norwich City vs Burnley on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), the game will be shown on ESPN+.
Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football will showcase the game on TV in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming via Sky Go.
The match will neither be telecast nor streamed in India.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
U.S.
N/A
UK
India
N/A
N/A
Norwich City team news & squad
On loan from Arsenal, Marquinhos could make it to the bench against Burnley.
Elsewhere, Sam McCallum is likely to come in at left-back, while Wagner could opt for Marcelino Nunez in place of Josh Sargent to provide a defensive cover in midfield.
Norwich City possible XI: Krul; Aarons, Omobamidele, Hanley, McCallum; Sargent, McLean, Sara; Dowell, Pukki, Hernandez
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Gunn, Krul, Barden, McGovern
Defenders
Omobamidele, Hanley, Gibson, Giannoulis, McCallum, Aarons, Byram
Midfielders
Hayden, Sorensen, Sara, Nunez, McLean, Gibbs, Dowell, Rowe, Tzolis, Placheta, Hernandez, Marquinhos
Forwards
Sargent, Pukki, Idah
Burnley team news & squad
Kompany should have a strong side at his disposal after making rotations against Ipswich.
The likes of Charlie Taylor and Ian Maatsen should return in the four-man back line, with Ashley Barnes leading the front line.
Burnley possible XI: Muric; Roberts, Beyer, Taylor, Maatsen; Cullen, Bastien, Brownhill; Tella, Barnes, Zaroury
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Muric, Peacock-Farrell, Franchi
Defenders
Harwood-Bellis, Beyer, Ekdal, Al-Dakhil, Maatsen, Taylor, Roberts, Vitinho
Midfielders
Cork, Brownhill, Cullen, Bastien, Twine, Zaroury, Churlinov, Tella, Hedilazio, Gudmundsson
Forwards
Obademi, Dervisoglu, Foster, Rodriguez, Barnes