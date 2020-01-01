Norwich City’s Idah picks favourite goal of his memorable hat-trick

The Irish-Nigerian got a treble on his FA Cup debut for the Canaries but the teenager has selected his best goal at Deepdale

Adam Idah selected his second strike as the standout among his three goals against .

The 18-year-old netted a treble on his debut, and in the process equalled Kelechi Iheanacho’s feat against in 2016.

3 - Adam Idah is the first teenager to score an FA Cup hat-trick for a side since Kelechi Iheanacho for Man City v Aston Villa in Jan 2016. Starlet. pic.twitter.com/r45bV4tuEI — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 4, 2020

With the Canaries leading 2-0 at Deepdale, Idah volleyed home from long range after Connor Ripley’s howler.

After his heroics, the prospect revelled in his brilliant showing as his team zoomed into the next round of the competition.

What a feeling that was! 🤩🎩 pic.twitter.com/hKaNYiW4xz — Adam (@adamidah1) January 4, 2020

“It’s been a great start to the year for me and to get a hat-trick [on Saturday] was unbelievable, so I’m over the moon,” Idah told the club website.

“To get an early goal at the start brought my confidence right up and I just kept going from there.

“Marco Stiepermann assisted me for each one, and that’s something we’ve worked on in training. That showed tonight. We said we’d try to do that tonight and it worked.

“The second goal of the hat-trick was my favourite. I’ve never done that before in my life!”

The youth international is likely to earn his second English Premier League cap when Daniel Farke’s men take on on January 11.

On the international scene, Idah is also eligible to feature for Nigeria’s senior national team having been born to a Nigerian father.