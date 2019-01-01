Norwich City vs Hull City: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

The high-flying Canaries host the Tigers at Carrow Road as they look to reclaim top spot in the Championship from Leeds United

With the final few weeks of the season fast approaching, will be looking to move back to the summit of the Championship when they host on Wednesday.

The high-flying Canaries will welcome the Tigers to Carrow Road as Daniel Farke's side look to leapfrog main title rivals and claim pole position after the Whites blew away Reading on Tuesday.

With the international break looming, the hosts will be determined to take the psychological advantage of leading the way going into what will then be the final nine games of the season.

But Nigel Adkins's side will be determined to challenge them every step of the way, with the visitors still harbouring faint hopes themselves of making the play-offs.

Game Norwich City vs Hull City Date Wednesday, March 13 Time 7:45pm GMT / 3:45pm ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game will not be broadcast but can be streamed with ESPN+.

US TV channel Online stream N/A ESPN+

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football and can be streamed on the Sky Go app.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Football Sky Go

Squads & Team News

Position Norwich squad Goalkeepers Krul, McGovern, Matthews Defenders Klose, Hanley, Pinto, Zimmerman, Martin, Stiepperman, Passlack, Lewis, Husband, Aarons, Midfielders Leitner, Trybull, Tettey, Heise, Marshall, Mclean, Buendia, Vrancic, Hernandez, Jarvis, Godfrey, Thompson, Cantwell, Phillips Forwards Pukki, Rhodes, Srbeny, Morris, Jaiyesimi, Abrahams

Daniel Farke's squad has a clean bill of health, meaning that the Canaries are unlikely to make many changes to their starting XI.

Teemu Pukki, the Championship's top scorer, will be out to add to his tally of 24 goals having failed to find the net in the 1-0 win over Ipswich last time out.

Potential Norwich starting XI: Krul, Pinto, Klose, Zimmerman, Lewis; Tettey, Trybull; Buendia, Cantwell, Hernandez; Pukki.

Position Hull City squad Goalkeepers Marshall, Long, Burton Defenders Mazuch, Burke, Ridgewell, McKenzie, Kingsley, Kane, Lichaj, De Wijs Midfielders Stewart, Irvine, Henriksen, Batty, Weir, Toral, Evandro Forwards Pugh, Bowen, Martin, Dicko, Campbell, Milinkovic, Grosicki

Nigel Adkins will welcome back Stephen Kingsley, Jon Toral and Nouha Dicko following spells out through injury and illness respectively.

The Tigers boss has already indicated that he will change his side for their vital encounter with Norwich.

Potential Hull City starting XI: Marshall; Kane, Burke, Ridgewell, Kingsley; Bowen, Henriksen, Evandro, Grosicki; Pugh; Campbell.

Betting & Match Odds

Norwich are the heavy favourites for this fixture at odds of 11/20 with bet365. Hull are outsiders at 21/4 while a draw can be backed at 7/2

Match Preview

With the international break fast approaching and their hold on the summit of the Championship briefly displaced on Tuesday, Norwich City have the chance to bounce straight back to the top when they host Hull City on Wednesday.

The Canaries have been locked in a battle with Leeds United for most of the season at the peak of the table, with Marcelo Bielsa's side moving back into pole position after a comprehensive win over Reading.

Victory against the Tigers would, however, put Daniel Farke’s men two points clear once again, leaving the destiny of the title and promotion to the firmly in their own hands.

Norwich have gone four games on the bounce without defeat since a shock loss to Preston North End in February.

With six different goalscorers in their last three matches alone, they are clearly not lacking the firepower, with their superior goal tally of 72 putting them above both Leeds and third-placed .

They do suffer from a weakness at the back, however, when compared with their rivals; Norwich have conceded more goals than both Marcelo Bielsa and Chris Wilder's sides by some margin.

Hull, meanwhile, will fancy their chances of springing an upset when they head to East Anglia, with Nigel Adkins acutely aware that his side could yet haul themselves into the play-off race too.

The visitors are in 13th, several places off the pace of the top six, but a highly-congested mid-table means they could leapfrog any number of their rivals in the coming weeks.

A 3-0 thrashing at the hands of Nottingham Forest last time out does, however, mean that the manager is likely to ring the changes, with Stephen Kingsley, Jon Toral and Nouha Dicko all back in contention.