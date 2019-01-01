Norshahrul should recover in time, says Cheng Hoe

Hosts Malaysia will open their Airmarine Cup campaign against Causeway rivals Singapore on Wednesday.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Veteran Malaysia forward Norshahrul Idlan Talaha should recover in time to take part in the hosts' Airmarine Cup match against Singapore on Wednesday, according to head coach Tan Cheng Hoe.

The hosts are scheduled to play their Causeway rivals in their first match in the invitational tournament, but the forward, who is also known as Matyo by teammates and fans, has reportedly come down with flu for the past few days.

"Matyo has started training with the team again this morning, I hope he'll recover fully from the flu by tomorrow. But I think he's ready for the match," said Cheng Hoe in the pre-match press conference in Subang, on Tuesday.

Asked about his aim in the competition, the former boss explained that he wants to see his charges stick to the possession football that helped them reach the 2018 final late last year.

"The players know how they should play, like they did in the AFF Championship. The newly-called up players need to keep the same momentum and the same playing style of the national team."

Team captain Zaquan Adha meanwhile has expressed his regret that the Malaysian ultras; Ultras Malaya, has decided to boycott the tournament, citing high ticket prices for their two matches in the tournament.

"As a player I'm a little upset [that the boycott will take place] as we need the fans' backing. So I have to ask those who do turn up to the matches, to support us. Their support matters,"

"But we're not too distraught at the supposed boycott, and will do our very best regardless of what happens," said the forward.

