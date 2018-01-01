Noor Ali returns to take charge of Geylang International

Fresh off from his successful stint in Japan, Noor Ali returns to Geylang to take charge of the club for the upcoming 2019 SPL season

Former Singapore international Mohd Noor Ali will take charge of Geylang International in the upcoming 2019 SPL (Singapore Premier League) season. Noor Ali: a former player who won the league title with the Eagles in 2001 returns to the club with his reputation enhanced.

This was because the 43-year-old was given to the chance to coach in Japan earlier this year due to Geylang's collaboration with sponsors Epson and Japanese club Matsumoto Yamaga FC. Noor Ali's stint in Japan saw Hirotaka Usui take charge of Geylang for the 2018 SPL season culminating in the Eagles' eight placed finish last season.

Noor Ali will be hoping to guide Geylang to glory when the new season commences and will be buoyed by his coaching success in Japan where he guided Yamaga's 'B' team to a league title. His team captured the league title with a record of 11 wins and three defeats to finish top of the standings.

The Yamaga youngsters scored a whopping 37 goals in 14 matches and conceded 11 goals to bag the title.



