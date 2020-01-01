Nonga: Lipuli FC skipper ready for new challenge elsewhere

The striker, who has notched ten goals so far this season, says he is keen to pay for a side challenging for titles

Lipuli FC skipper Paul Nonga has confirmed his intention to leave the Mainland club in the next transfer window.

Nonga, who has netted 10 goals so far this season, has revealed he wants to take up another challenge elsewhere but could not name his destination.

“So far, I have received three offers from inside and one offer from outside the country,” Nonga is quoted saying by Daily News.

More teams

“Discussions are unfolding well and it is my hope we will reach an agreement very soon.

“What I want next season is to win titles, be competitive, and above all, be able to succeed as a person so I can manage my life and those of others well.

"These are some of the things which have made me not to extend my contract at Lipuli.”

Nonga admitted he will handle the transfer issue on his own since he doesn’t have an agent and remained confident he will get the desired move.

“I have played for different teams in the country including Young Africans (Yanga SC) but what I have observed is there is a big difference between playing at a top club and a small club,” Nonga continued.

“At Yanga, their first priority is to win titles while at these small teams, they just want to compete in the league not to be relegated such that if they happen to win the title, it becomes an option, not a priority.”

Article continues below

On the coronavirus pandemic which has halted sporting activities across the world, Nonga said: “I have really missed being on the pitch playing what I like most, football but my prayers are we will contain the pandemic soon.”

The Football Federation (TFF) has already started plans to resume the league which was halted in March after President John Pombe Magufuli hinted at opening sporting activities in the country but under strict measures from the government.

Nonda’s Lipuli are currently 13th on the league table with 33 points from 29 matches and need some good results in the remaining matches – if and when the league resumes – to be assured of playing in the top-flight next season.