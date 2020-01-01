Non-League Marine host Spurs, Liverpool visit Villa in FA Cup third round
Tottenham will take on non-league Marine in the third round of the FA Cup as the draw was completed on Monday.
Jose Mourinho's Premier League leaders will face the eighth-tier club after their second-round victory over Havant & Waterlooville.
A total of twenty Premier League teams and 24 Championship teams will enter the competition during this round, joining the 20 winners from the second round. to play 32 fixtures.
One of the more interesting fixtures of those 32 involves Liverpool, who will travel to Aston Villa, where they lost 7-2 in the Premier League this season.
Holders Arsenal also face Premier League opposition, meanwhile, as Mikel Arteta's side will host Newcastle.
Manchester United and Manchester City have home games against Championship clubs, with the Red Devils hosting Watford and Pep Guardiola's team playing Birmingham City.
Chelsea are at home to League Two side Morecambe, Leeds United head to Crawley Town and fifth-tier side Stockport County will host West Ham.
The matches are scheduled to be played over the weekend of January 9 and 10. Due to the impact on the schedule of the coronavirus pandemic, extra time and penalties will be used to settle any ties that are level after 90 minutes, with the traditional replays scrapped.
The final is due to take place on May 15.
MOURINHO AT MARINE! #COYM— Marine Football Club (@MarineAFC) November 30, 2020
FA Cup third-round draw:
Huddersfield Town v Plymouth Argyle
Southampton v Shrewsbury Town
Chorley v Derby County
Marine v Tottenham
Wolves v Crystal Palace
Stockport County v West Ham
Oldham Athletic v Bournemouth
Manchester United v Watford
Stevenage v Swansea City
Everton v Rotherham United
Nottingham Forest v Cardiff City
Arsenal v Newcastle United
Barnsley v Tranmere Rovers
Bristol Rovers v Sheffield United
Canvey Island or Boreham Wood v Millwall
Blackburn Rovers v Doncaster Rovers
Stoke City v Leicester City
Wycombe Wanderers v Preston North End
Crawley Town v Leeds United
Burnley v MK Dons
Bristol City v Portsmouth
QPR v Fulham
Aston Villa v Liverpool
Brentford v Middlesbrough
Manchester City v Birmingham City
Luton Town v Reading
Chelsea v Morecambe
Exeter City v Sheffield Wednesday
Norwich City v Coventry City
Blackpool v West Brom
Newport County v Brighton and Hove Albion
Cheltenham Town v Mansfield Town