Noel Mwandila is disappointed by Yanga SC's defending

The tactician is unhappy with the team's rearguard which he believes conceded easy goals in Thursday's 3-3 draw with the administration side

Yanga SC assistant coach Noel Mwandila admits their defence was partly to blame for the 3-3 draw against Polisi Tanzania.

Despite scoring first courtesy of Mrisho Ngasa, the former champions conceded three goals in quick succession from Ditram Nchimbi and had to fight to salvage a draw away through David Moling's brace.

The tactician believes poor communication at the back was to blame for the goals conceded.

"Due to poor coordination at the back, we allowed [Polisi] to equalize and gave them a chance to come back in the game," Mwandila is quoted by Daily News .

"We conceded twice easily after the first goal and had to fight to earn a point."

Mwandila has revealed the absence of coach Zahera Mwinyi, who is serving a three-match ban, did not affect his team.

"We applied [Zahera's] philosophy because he was present during training sessions and the boys followed his tactics," the tactician concluded.

Yanga have collected a point from their last two league games and are placed in 19th position.

 

