Noel Mwandila is disappointed by Yanga SC's defending
Yanga SC assistant coach Noel Mwandila admits their defence was partly to blame for the 3-3 draw against Polisi Tanzania.
Despite scoring first courtesy of Mrisho Ngasa, the former champions conceded three goals in quick succession from Ditram Nchimbi and had to fight to salvage a draw away through David Moling's brace.
The tactician believes poor communication at the back was to blame for the goals conceded.
"Due to poor coordination at the back, we allowed [Polisi] to equalize and gave them a chance to come back in the game," Mwandila is quoted by Daily News .
"We conceded twice easily after the first goal and had to fight to earn a point."
Mwandila has revealed the absence of coach Zahera Mwinyi, who is serving a three-match ban, did not affect his team.
"We applied [Zahera's] philosophy because he was present during training sessions and the boys followed his tactics," the tactician concluded.
Yanga have collected a point from their last two league games and are placed in 19th position.