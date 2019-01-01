Nobody can challenge me in my position at Yanga SC - Makame

The 23-year-old believes he is still a top player at the club and currently, there is no player who can bench him

Yanga SC midfielder Abdulaziz Makame is confident there is no one in the team to relegate him from the starting eleven.

The international is one of the most effective players in the former champions team and he is always assured of his place in the starting team. The 23-year old has however insisted he has to give his best to ensure he remains in top form.

"I have not seen anyone who can challenge me in my position," Makame told Mwanaspoti .

"However, it does not mean I will stop working hard; I have to continue working harder in training and give my best. There is no coach who can bench a player who can positively influence the team on the pitch."

"I am at Yanga SC to play, and it gives no room to laziness; at my age hard work is key to ensure I am not dropped."

The youngster has also revealed his intention of commanding a starting berth in the national team.

"I have a target to do better for Taifa Stars this season, I will do the talking on the pitch to show my ability," Makame concluded.

Yanga are currently 13th on the log after collecting as many points in their six games played.