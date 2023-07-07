No transfer for Tyler Adams? USMNT star ‘key’ to 49ers Enterprises’ plans at Leeds despite links to Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest & West Ham

Tyler Adams may not be heading for the exits at Leeds after all, with the USMNT star said to be “key” to the long-term plans of 49ers Enterprises.

Whites relegated into the Championship

Midfielder linked with summer exit

Stepping up recovery from injury

WHAT HAPPENED? The United States international, who captained his country at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, was expected to leave Elland Road this summer after seeing the Whites relegated out of the Premier League. He has been heavily linked with the likes of Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and West Ham.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Yorkshire Evening Post is, however, reporting that the 24-year-old midfielder is considered to be crucial to the vision of Leeds’ new owners – with 49ers Enterprises eager to keep an American presence within the club’s ranks as Brenden Aaronson prepares to leave on loan and Weston McKennie returns to Juventus at the end of a forgettable stint in England.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Leeds are hoping that Adams, who missed the end of the 2022-23 campaign after suffering an unfortunate hamstring tear that required surgery, can be convinced to shun interest from afar and aid a push to bounce back into the Premier League at the first time of asking.

WHAT NEXT? Adams has reported back for pre-season training at Leeds, although he is not yet being put through full paces by new Whites boss Daniel Farke having been forced to miss the USMNT’s CONCACAF Nations and Gold Cup campaigns this summer after suffering a slight setback in his recovery from injury.