'No to racism' - PSG & Basaksehir stars kneel as part of pregame message ahead of rescheduled Champions League clash

Alleged abuse of the visiting assistant coach Pierre Webo caused Tuesday's game to be suspended for almost 24 hours

and Basaksehir sent a powerful anti-racist message by kneeling together ahead of their rescheduled group stage match on Wednesday.

The game at Parc des Princes had kicked off on Tuesday night, but after just 13 minutes was forced to be suspended after allegations of racism.

Fourth official Constantin Coltescu allegedly told referee that he should send off Basaksehir assistant Pierre Webo for his pitchside conduct, stating: “The black one over there. Go and check who he is. The black one over there, it’s not possible to act like that.”

Coltescu's comments were overheard and caused instant outrage from both sides, with substitute Demba Ba remonstrating with the Romanian over his use of "this black guy" in an argument that was caught on camera.

In total the match was halted for more than 10 minutes before Basaksehir opted to leave the pitch in protest, followed by PSG in solidarity with the visiting team.

And despite initial reports that the Group H meeting would resume the same evening, it was eventually confirmed that the two sides would meet the following day.

Wednesday's game in turn saw both sides send strong messages against racist behaviour, with all 22 players taking a knee around the centre circle prior to the beginning of the 77 minutes that remained in the tie.

Those present also wore shirts that proclaimed, "no to racism"; while banners in Parc des Princes also registered their support for Webo, a former international forward who has worked at Basaksehir as part of the coaching staff since 2019.

The Ultras Paris supporters group urged their "Support to Mr. Webo... Proud of the players... Against racism," while a second banner declared "Paris united against racism."

PSG went into the game on Wednesday safe in the knowledge that their place in the Champions League last 16 was assured, thanks to 's 3-2 defeat against which leaves the French side guaranteed of at least a second-placed finish in Group H.

Only victory would suffice, though, to take the top spot, and Thomas Tuchel's men came storming out of the blocks with two strikes from Neymar and a Kylian Mbappe to take a 3-0 lead before half-time.