No Simba SC defender can stop Tonombe, Kisinda of Yanga SC - Senga

Timu ya Wananchi signed the two former AS Vita stars with the hope of doing better and wrestling the league title from Wekundu wa Msimbazi

There is no Simba SC defender who can stop Yanga SC’s Mukoko Tonombe or Tuisila Kisinda, Tanzanian comedian Mzee Senga has claimed.

Tonombe and Kisinda were both signed from AS Vita in the just-closed transfer window and showed flashes of what they can do when Yanga played and defeated Aigle Noir 2-0.

Kisinda scored one of the goals that ensured Yanga secured a win during the Wiki ya Wananchi celebrations on August 30.

More teams

“Simba started with laughter but will surely end the season with a loud cry. Yanga have brought onboard great players who are young and surely know what they must do,” Senga told Mwanaspoti.

“Which defender from the Simba side can surely stop Mukoko Tonombe or Tuisila Kisinda? I really want the league to start even tomorrow the better.

“When the league will kick-off we will start getting great entertainment from the machines at Jangwani. I am very happy about the signings done. I am ambitious and hopeful going forward just because of the signings.

“The activities done in the transfer window has shown the team is building a squad for the future and the young players will hopefully remain for long.

“This is how the team should be doing business with its long-term vision being the guiding principle. There is no need of signing quite old players who will leave shortly after.

“Yanga are going to be a different team in the season but what is of importance is the proper use of our players.”

Meanwhile, Yanga have again protested the Football Federation (TFF) decision to register Bernard Morrison as Wekundu wa Msimbazi’s player.

The former Orland Pirates winger joined Simba in August and Yanga have vowed to challenge the move at the Court of Arbitration for Sports CAS).

“We based our decision on the judgement [which declared Morrison was free to join any other club] that was made earlier and this is why we have entered him into our database as Simba player,” TFF’s media officer Clifford Ndimbo told Mwanaspoti.

On his part, Yanga media liaison officer Hassan Bumbuli said the club hopes CAS will settle the matter in their favour.

Article continues below

“We are not aware of the ground on which they have listed him as Simba player and not our player. Morrison remains our player and we are confident justice will be served for us at CAS,” Bumbuli said.