No person is bigger than Yanga SC - Eymael

The 60-year old has warned players against behaviour which will affect their playing time

Coach Luc Eymael has warned players over their discipline or risk missing out playing for Yanga SC.

After starting his reign in the club with back to back losses against Kagera Sugar and Azam FC respectively, the 27-time champions bounced back with wins against Singida United in the league before defeating Prisons 2-0 in the .

Veteran defender Kelvin Yondani missed the last two games despite his impressive display against Azam in the 1-0 loss on January 18, and the tactician has explained why.

"[Yondani] started to complain about abdominal complications after the game against Azam and skipped training sessions," Eymael told Daily News.

"What surprised us was that during the period when he was sick, his mobile phone was switched off and we could not communicate. He only emerged just a day before the Tanzania Prisons match saying he is not feeling well.

"I want everyone at the club to go in the same direction, I do not play with names but with the team. No person is bigger than the club; people will come and go but the club will remain forever."

The 60-year old was also delighted with the way his charges played against Prisons.

"We displayed a good brand of soccer, similar to the one we showed against Azam but the difference is that we scored against Prisons. We missed many scoring opportunities, it could have been more," Eymael concluded.

Article continues below

Yanga will now focus on the Tanzania Mainland League where they are currently placed in the fourth position with 28 points.