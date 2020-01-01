‘No one can tolerate this act’ – Angers striker El Melali apologises for public masturbation

The 23-year-old is still due to appear in the court after he was arrested for touching his genitals outside his building in France

Angers forward Farid El Melali has apologised to his fans and the Algerian people after he was arrested by French police for masturbating in public on Monday night.

El Melali, was caught for the second time, masturbating in his courtyard while looking at a woman in front of his house.

Following his release from the police custody, the 23-year-old regretted his actions and backed his apology on social media with a religious saying.

“These last few days I've experienced a very complicated period, whether that's been morally or physically, to do this in face of criticism and judgement is difficult,” he wrote on Instagram.

“I understand the relentlessness of people who received 'the information' because no one can tolerate this nature of acts, however "All sons of Adam commit sins, and the best of sinners are those who repent."

“Know that I present my apologies to my family, my friends, as well as the supporters of my dear club and my Algerian compatriots.

“Everything that has happened indeed touched me, but has left me stronger and a lot more conscious of the values and principles that I must preserve.

“Thank you to everyone and to all those who were with me during this bad phase.”

El Melali only renewed his contract at Angers on Monday, penning a deal that will keep him at the club until 2023 after scoring three goals in eight games in the just-concluded season.

On the international scene, he’s played two games for , coming on as a second-half substitute in friendly matches against and in March 2018.