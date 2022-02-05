Roma coach Jose Mourinho says the decision that saw his side's last-minute goal disallowed against Genoa proves that football is no longer the same sport.

Nicolo Zaniolo appeared to have given the home side the three points right at the end of the match, but it was ruled out after a check by VAR revealed a foul by Tammy Abraham in the build-up.

The decision outraged the Portuguese coach, who says such calls go against his side because they are deemed "small" by the officials.

What has been said?

“If the referee made the right decision, then our sport that many years ago became the sport that people love, then this has changed. This is a different sport. A different sport," Mourinho told DAZN.

“If that is a foul, then this is no longer football, we have to call it something else. We need a different name, because it’s a different sport.

“If the referee made a mistake and disallowed the goal, he will be the first to be upset at getting it wrong, while for Roma it is deja vu, as this has already happened many times to us this season.

“There is also a third option, which is that Roma are considered ‘small’ in the eyes of those who are powerful. I leave it there, as the Mourinho who arrived here seven months ago has a different profile to before.”

What next for Roma?

The Stadio Olimpico side are still sixth in the table after the draw with second-bottom Genoa.

Roma, who are now four games without defeat, are in action again on Tuesday when they take on Inter in the Coppa Italia.

Five days later, they will take on Sassuolo in Serie A.

