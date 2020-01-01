‘No excuse today!’ – Simba SC will bounce back against Ruvu Shooting – Manara

The 67-year-old has assured the Wekundu wa Msimbazi will produce a champion-like comeback at Uhuru Stadium on Monday

Simba SC have assured fans they will bounce back to winning ways when they take on Ruvu Shooting in a Mainland at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Monday.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi were humbled in their last league outing by Prisons. Samson Mbagula scored the only goal that separated the sides in their first engagement after returning from the international break.

It was their first defeat of the season, which left many asking whether they are ready to retain the league title they have won for the last four seasons.

Simba information officer Haji Manara has now assured fans that they will not accept anything less than a win against Ruvu Shooting.

“We don’t have any more excuses,” Manara wrote on his social media pages. “We know in football we have three results, a win, draw or lose but today [Monday], we only know about one result, a win.

“We are the champions and we all know Simba is the best team in Tanzania, we want to have a comeback of champions, I have a strong belief in our squad that they will do it, I know they will win today, not only winning but they will do it in style.

“We will continue to pray for them [the team], we know they will do it.”

On Sunday, Manara boldly stated his charges will win the next 20 matches in the league consecutively starting with the Ruvu Shooting fixture.

“In [2018] we lost to Mbao FC, in Mwanza, early in the league and I recall our fans throwing bottles against us at the CCM Kirumba Stadium in Dar es Salaam,” Manara posted on his official Facebook page.

“Just last season, we lost to Mwadui in early proceedings in the league and we were told we will not defend our league title and at the end of the season, we managed to win the title with a record number of points.”

The 67-year-old confidently stated Simba will collect 60 points consecutively in their next assignments.

“What is my point? We are going to win 20 matches in a row starting Monday [against Ruvu Shooting], after those matches, we will now sit and make calculations,” Manara continued.

“I am confident we will win the Tanzania Mainland League title until 2028, from there we can decide what next.”

After the loss against Tanzania Prisons, Simba coach Sven Vandenbroeck revealed he would like his players to keep the ball and create more chances with it in order to stifle the opponents.

“You know my preference is always to play an attractive football where we have to enjoy ball possession more than our opponents and create more passes that will help us consequently create more goal-scoring chances," Vandenbroeck told reporters.

“This will ensure our opponents find it hard to deal with us and their primary target will always be getting a formula of stopping us.”

On November 7, Simba will face their rivals Young Africans (Yanga SC) in the Kariakoo derby.