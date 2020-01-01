'No excuse for Simba SC not to beat Mtibwa Sugar' - Vandenbroeck

The coach admitted his side will have no justification to make if they lose the Tuesday encounter in Morogoro

Simba SC head coach Sven Vandenbroeck has warned his players they have no option but to defeat Mtibwa Sugar in Tuesday's Vodacom (VPL) match.

Simba lost their last match against JKT and Vandenbroeck says excuses will not be accepted if they stumble against the Morogoro club.

“We will have no excuses to make at all. Be it the pitch will be in a poor state or about the referees who will oversee the match we must not make excuses; We only have to fight and win. Period,” Vandenbroeck was quoted by the club's Facebook page.

“But we also have to work very hard to make sure we achieve just that win.”

In a separate interview with Mwanaspoti, Vandenbroeck said he will not specifically blame individual players for the loss against JKT Tanzania which was their second defeat of the campaign.

“Even during our match against JKT Tanzania, we made some changes especially in midfield and we did create many chances indeed. I have noted the concern of fans but we have to understand the team has a number of injury cases also,” Vandenbroeck stated.

The Belgian coach also spoke about the fitness and injury cases of Rashid Juma, Shomari Kapombe, Athuman Miraj and Mzamiru Yassin.

“Mzamiru [Yassin] got injured in January and will be back after a few weeks from now,” he revealed.

“Miraj [Athuman] got injured with the national team Taifa Stars but has not regained full fitness since then and could be out for about four or more weeks while Nyoni is expected back in action in the next 10 days.

“[Shomari] Kapombe and Rashid [Juma] are sick and out for now.”

The former Zambia head coach believes the players who are fit will rise to the occasion and ensure they capably replace their injured counterparts.

“Every team gets to deal with injury cases and the absence of key players should not be taken as an excuse at all but the available players should always be ready to play whenever they are called up,” Vandenbroeck added.

“That is the essence of being called a 'team' and this is why we are preparing well to go and play to win in Morogoro.”

He also talked about Shiza Kichuya and Luis Misquissone who started for the first time against JKT Tanzania since joining the club.

“It is still early to make a full assessment of the two players although Luis [Misquissone] had a better game than [Shiza] Kichuya but both tried their best for sure,” he concluded.