'I have no doubts' - Lionel Messi lays out plans for 2024 season with Inter Miami after parading Ballon d'Or ahead of NYCFC friendly defeat

Lionel Messi has vowed that his second season with Inter Miami will be even better than his first after showing off his Ballon d'Or trophy to fans.

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi has had a huge impact on Miami and MLS since arriving from Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer. The Argentine superstar helped guide Miami to glory in the Leagues Cup, scoring 10 goals along the way, to secure the first piece of silverware in the club's short history. Messi signed off his first season with a friendly defeat to NYCFC on Friday but is already looking to the future.

WHAT THEY SAID: "First of all I want to say thank you for coming, for this beautiful ceremony. For me, it's something amazing to share this moment with you. I've been here for a short period, but it feels like a long time," he said. "Like I said at the beginning, I never doubted that we were going to enjoy our time here, and now I have no doubts that next year is going to be even better. We are going to keep enjoying, keep winning titles, and I hope you can support us like you have since I arrived. It has been amazing and next year we have important tournaments to face together. Thank you everyone and good night."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi also helped turn around Miami's MLS season, with the team bottom of the table when he arrived, although an injury to their superstar ended their chances of reaching the playoffs. The arrivals of former Barca team-mates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba also helped strengthen the team and much will be expected of Miami next season, particularly with Luis Suarez touted to play alongside Messi in 2024.

WHAT NEXT? Messi is set to link up with Argentina for World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay and Brazil. The World Cup winner can then enjoy some rare time off before returning to action with Miami in 2024.