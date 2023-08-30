No deal! Man Utd offer for Sofyan Amrabat rejected by Fiorentina

Fiorentina continue to keep hold off Sofyan Amrabat as they have rejected a number of offers for the midfielder, including one from Manchester United.

Fiorentina rejected Man Utd's bid for Amrabat

Rejected number of loan offers for midfielder

Amrabat a priority for Erik ten Hag

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils are being considered as the frontrunners to sign the Moroccan midfielder this summer but the Serie A club have reportedly rejected their latest bid to take him on loan, according to Gianluca Dimarzio. The report also claimed that Viola received a number of loan offers for Amrabat including an offer from Galatasaray but they rejected all proposals.

According to The Athletic, United offered to pay Fiorentina £2 million to take him on loan, though that figure would be paid in two instalments. The proposal included an option to terminate the deal in January before the second £1m instalment would be paid.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United have been linked with the midfielder all through the summer as he features at the top of Erik ten Hag's list of midfield targets. Fiorentina had even omitted Amrabat from the matchday squads of their last two matches against Rapid Wien and Lecce.

Article continues below

IN TWO PHOTOS:

(C)GettyImages

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR FIORENTINA? Vincenzo Italiano's side will be next seen in action on Thursday against Rapid Wien in the second leg of their Europa Conference League play-offs clash.