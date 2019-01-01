No coach ever taught me how to save penalties – Tanzania keeper Kaseja

The veteran custodian reveals his penalty saving antics is a gift delivered from God and no coach has ever taught him the same

custodian Juma Kaseja has stated his heroics of saving penalties is just a gift from God.

The veteran Simba SC custodian was once again the hero for the Taifa Stars after saving one penalty out of the three fired at his goal on Sunday, to help his side cruise into the next round of the World Cup qualifiers at the expense of Burundi in a 3-0 penalty shootout win.

The entertaining match had ended 1-1 in normal time and despite the game going into the extra 30 minutes, no team managed to get the winning goal.

However, the imposing figure of Kaseja in Taifa Stars goal saw Burundi fail to convert even a single shot as they squandered all their penalties.

Kaseja’s heroics came just a month after he also denied on penalty shootouts as the Taifa Stars progressed to the next round of the Chan qualifiers in Nairobi.

“To me, I think this is a gift which God blessed me with since he gives all of us unique abilities,” Kaseja is quoted by Daily News.

Asked why he was overlooked from playing for the senior team for a while, Kaseja said: “Maybe you ask the previous coaches, but I don’t think we need to discuss such now, it is time for Tanzanians to rally behind the team.

“We have started the battle together and we should stick together and finish together because the national team is for every Tanzanian.”

Kaseja also defended the team’s strikers for not scoring goals in recent matches, saying they will come good.

“I don’t think the strikers are struggling, no it is part of the game and it happens to any strikers around the world,” Kaseja continued.

“You will soon start seeing them banging in the goals, so we should support them.”