'No chance Milner goes anywhere other than his car to drive to Anfield to sign a new deal'

An experienced performer on Liverpool's books is approaching the end of his current contract, but Steve Nicol expects an extension to be put in place

There is “no chance” that will allow James Milner to leave as a free agent, says Steve Nicol, with it “crazy” to think that no contract extension will be agreed.

As things stand, the 33-year-old is approaching the end of his current terms.

A move away from Anfield has been mooted, with it suggested that Milner could return to his roots at Leeds.

Nicol, though, believes that Jurgen Klopp will be doing all he can to retain the services of an experienced performer.

Milner’s versatility allows him to tick a lot of boxes at Liverpool.

He has shown no sign of slowing down either, with 44 appearances taken in during the 2018-19 campaign while recording seven goals.

Nicol feels an agreement will be reached to keep the former international on Merseyside, with the ex-Liverpool defender telling ESPN FC: “Absolutely no chance he goes anywhere other than his car to drive to Anfield to sign a new deal.

“It would be absolutely crazy, he’s been a huge part of this year again.

“Regardless of his age, Liverpool will need him next year.

“Maybe he won’t play as many games, but he’ll be needed for cover all around the field.”

Milner has operated in both full-back positions and across midfield during his time with Liverpool.

He was acquired from in the summer of 2015, with a two-time title winner having walked away from the Etihad Stadium on a free.

Article continues below

It could be that he makes a similar future call four years on.

Liverpool, though, will be wary of parting with such vast experience, with the Reds having forced their way back into contention for domestic and European honours.

Regardless of whether it proves to be his last outing for the club, Milner will be looking to sign off the current campaign in style on June 1 when Klopp’s side take on in the final.