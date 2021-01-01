No Aubameyang as Partey and Pepe start for Arsenal against Southampton

The Gabon international will not play a part when the Gunners take on the Saints in Tuesday’s English top-flight clash

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has not been named in ’s squad while Thomas Partey and Nicolas Pepe will be starting against in their game on Tuesday night.

The Gabon international remains unavailable for the Gunners owing to “personal family reasons” as Mikel Arteta’s men chase victory at St. Mary’s Stadium.

The former man has featured prominently for the North Londoners in the 2020-21 campaign scoring five goals in 17 league outings.

Victory over Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men would see Arsenal avenge their defeat after the defence of their cup crown ended at St Mary’s.

Meanwhile, and Cote d’Ivoire internationals Partey and Pepe have been handed a start alongside international of Nigerian descent Bukayo Saka.

Whereas, Ghana prospect Eddie Nketiah will start from the bench in the blockbuster showdown.

Arsenal are currently 11th with 27 points from 19 games and will aim to secure their ninth win of the ongoing season.

They walloped 3-0 in their last league game and the African duo in the starting line-up are keen to help them accrue all points at stake.