Nnadozie: Nigeria prospect arrives in France ahead of Paris FC switch

The 19-year-old touched down in France on Thursday evening as she looks set to wrap up a move to the French outfit​

Chiamaka Nnadozie arrived in on Thursday ahead of her anticipated move to France's top-flight outfit Paris FC from Rivers Angels, Goal can exclusively report.

The international, who was also a target for French rivals and , is expected to undergo a trial before finalising the paperwork before agreeing to a deal.

After watching on as an unused substitute as Nigeria emerged champions at the 2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nations, she gave a good account of her abilities at the Women's World Cup.

The Rivers Angels product played all but one of the Super Falcons' matches in France, where she became the youngest ever goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet at the international showpiece.

Earlier, she started her terrific year with a superb display at the 2019 Wafu Women's Cup in May, where the country won its first regional title and she won the Golden Gloves as the best goalkeeper.

In August, her goalkeeping heroics ensured Nigeria brought an end to a 12-year wait to clinch the African Games gold in .

At club level, Nnadozie helped Rivers Angels win the 2018-19 Nigeria Women's Professional Football League Super 4 after her penalty heroics against Bayelsa Queens in the semi-final.

She has developed into one of Africa's promising stars and made the shortlist for the African Women's Player of the Year after her breakthrough in 2019.

Article continues below

If successful, Nnadozie, who was linked with a move to Spanish side Madrid last year, is expected to sign a two-year contract.

Paris are sixth on the French women's top-flight log with 14 points from 12 matches and they will hope to start the new year on a positive note against Bordeaux on Saturday.