Nmecha: Nigeria prospect battles Benzema and Ronaldo for Champions League prize

Lukas Nmecha’s wonder strike for Wolfsburg in the 2-1 triumph over Red Bull Salzburg in Tuesday’s Champions League showdown has been nominated for the Goal of the Week award.

Challenging him for this individual accolade are Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo, Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema and Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich.

Winless in their first three matches, the Bundesliga side welcomed the Austrians to the Volkswagen Arena.

With just three minutes into the game, the hosts took the lead through Ridle Baku after he was teed up by Yannick Gerhardt. However, the visitors restored parity through Maximilian Woeber at the half-hour mark.

The Germany youth international of Nigerian background sealed victory for Florian Kohfeldt’s men in the 60th minute.

Maximilian Arnold sent a lofted ball over to Nmecha, and the striker brought it down on his chest before smashing a brilliant finish past the diving goalkeeper Philipp Kohn.

The former Manchester City teenage sensation now scored two goals in his last four games in the tournament.

Against RB Salzburg, he was in action from start to finish. Switzerland international of Congolese descent Kevin Mbabu was introduced in the 74th minute for Aster Vranckx.

The player with the highest number of votes will walk home with the individual honour.

As a result of the victory, Wolfsburg climbed to third in Group G with five points from four matches.

They travel to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, Seville for their penultimate match against La Liga side Sevilla.

Prior to that make-or-break encounter, they will square up against Augsburg and Arminia Bielefeld in the German top-flight.

Nmecha scored 21 goals during a productive spell at Belgian side Anderlecht last season.

On the international scene, he has represented England at every youth level between the Under-16 and Under-21 groups, but he made his debut for the Germany Under-21 side in May 2019.

He came on as a second-half substitute as Germany secured a 2-1 win over the Three Lions at Bournemouth's Vitality Stadium on Tuesday.

Speaking after the match, he told the media that he is switching allegiances permanently, after giving the issue a great deal of thought.

Regardless, he remains eligible to represent the Super Eagles at senior level.