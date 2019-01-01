Nketiah could get his first Championship start for Leeds United

Marcelo Bielsa is considering giving the Anglo-Ghanaian forward his first start for the Whites in the English second tier

boss Marcelo Bielsa is contemplating finally giving Eddie Nketiah his first Championship start when the Whites host Queens Park at Elland Road on Saturday, according to Football Insider.

The 20-year-old has featured 10 times in the second tier this term, albeit off the bench, scoring three goals.

Patrick Bamford has been the preferred starting forward, but it is reported Bielsa now believes that Nketiah is finally ready to start, with Bamford possibly left out of the matchday squad.

The former striker is Leeds' leading marksman in the Championship with four goals, but hasn't scored in his last night games.

Nketiah came on for Bamford in last weekend's goalless draw at , and put in a good show, producing one shot on target, successfully attempting three dribbles and recorded a passing accuracy of 81.8%.

Bielsa has also considered pairing Nketiah and Bamford, and as reported by Yorkshire Post, he won't push either of them to play out wide.

"As wingers, no because neither of them feel comfortable in this position. But one behind the other one is a possibility."