Nkana's Mbombo fuels Yanga SC transfer talk

The striker said he is currently engaged with the Tanzanian giants over a possible move in the ongoing mini-transfer window

DR Congo striker Idris Mbombo has revealed advanced talks with Young Africans with an aim of joining the Mainland giants in the December-January transfer window.

Currently at Zambian giants Nkana FC, Mbombo said the ball is now on Yanga’s court after he tabled his demands before putting pen to paper on a deal with Timu ya Wananchi.

The former Kabwe Warriors and Zesco United striker said the urge of joining the record Tanzanian league champions has been made even urgent by the need to venture outside Zambia.

“It is true that I am in talks with Yanga and there is the big boss [Hersi] Said who I am in direct talks with,” Mbombo told Mwananspoti. “For now, I cannot state what amount of money they have offered me, but I have given them my demands and I am waiting for them to reply.

“If they meet my demands, then I will join Yanga as fast as even early January. You know, Said is a man with an ability to sweet talk players, and one can even find he has signed with speed.

"I know what kind of job I will come to carry out at Yanga and the pressure that will be placed on my shoulders," he added, “but let them debate my offer and if they get back and we get into an agreement.

"I will be ready to come and work. Personally, I think it is a good opportunity to get out of Zambia.”

Mbombo said he has been urged to join Yanga by his compatriots Mukoko Tonombe and Tuisila Kisinda. The duo was among the players signed in the last transfer window, and their arrival re-energised Yanga as they remain unbeaten in the season.

“I usually talk with Tonombe and Kisinda, but Kisinda is the man I converse with mostly, and all are asking when I will be joining Yanga,” he added. “If I join Yanga, I would be happy to achieve my dream of playing alongside Kisinda because he is a good winger.

“We talk a lot and have been telling me how things are good at Yanga and I have been also watching their matches, and surely I can say they have a good team. If the team has good wingers and midfielders like Kisinda, I can easily score 17 to 20 goals.

“We are going to bring a lethal player who is going to lead Yanga’s striking department,” Yanga’s official Said confirmed amid Mbombo’s imminent signing.

The 24-year-old striker joined the Red Devils in 2019 from Al-Hilal Club of Sudan where he had scored seven goals in 14 games.