Nizar Khalfan: Yanga SC unveil Tanzanian coach as Juma Mwambusi successor

The 32-year-old former Mtibwa Sugar and Moro United star arrives to join the technical bench of the Timu ya Wananchi

Yanga SC have confirmed the appointment of Nizar Khalfan as the club’s new assistant head coach.

Khalfan, a former player with the record Mainland Premier League champions, returns to the Jangwani club to replace Juma Mwambusi.

The club, through a post on the social media pages, stated they are hopeful of good times while the tactician serves them.

“Welcome at Timu ya Wanachi Nizar Khalfan, our new assistant head coach,” Yanga announced on Wednesday. “We are expecting so much from you.”

Mwambusi tendered his resignation just after Yanga won the Mapinduzi Cup against archrivals Simba SC in Zanzibar citing health issues.

Khalfan has been working with African Lyon before he was approached and finally appointed by Timu ya Wananchi who have been in good condition since the 2020/21 season began. Yanga are unbeaten after playing 18 games and have started preparations for the second round of the league already.

The Tanzanian tactician will work under Burundian coach Cedric Kaze who was appointed to take charge of the team when Zlatko Krmpotic resigned just after 38 days at the helm.

Yanga explained why they had to approach their former player in order to fill the vacancy at the technical bench.

“After a thorough assessment of our former players who took up coaching lessons at some point of their career, an exercise which consumed at least two days, the judges recommended Khalfan to fill the assistant coach void,” Hassan Bumbuli, the club’s spokesperson, said in an earlier interview.

“Coaching slot is very tactical and requires a person who is serious with his works. All those who were shortlisted for the post conducted interviews but in the end, a group of judges were impressed with Khalfan to fill the vacuum.”

The 2017 league champions also confirmed the arrival of Edem Mortotsi as the new physiotherapist.

“This is the right time for the players to show how good they are,” Yanga’s caption that accompanied Mortotsi’s appointment read.

Article continues below

Meanwhile, Simba have appointed Culvin Mavhunga as their performance analyst.

“We have another professional to join our technical bench,” Simba announced. “His responsibility is to analyse and assess the performance of our team and our rivals as well in order to know their abilities.”

KARIBU MSIMBAZI CULVIN (PERFORMANCE ANALYST)



Mtaalamu mwingine kwenye benchi la ufundi. Jukumu la mtaalamu huyu mpya ni kujua na kuchambua viwango vya timu yetu na wapinzani wetu ili kujua ubora na uwezo wao.#SimbaSuperCup #RoadToChampionsLeague #NguvuMoja pic.twitter.com/vf7yfIvB5d — Simba Sports Club (@SimbaSCTanzania) January 27, 2021

The Zimbabwean has arrived at the club after his compatriot Perfect Chikwende was signed from FC Platinum to strengthen the attacking department.