Nizar Khalfan: Yanga SC pick ex-player to replace Mwambusi as assistant

The Jangwani giants have picked their ex-player to assist Cedric Kaze as they strive to win the Mainland league title

giants Yanga SC have settled on former player Nizar Khalfan as their new assistant coach.

The assistant role at the Jangwani giants fell vacant six days ago after Juma Mwambusi left the position, citing health issues.

Mwambusi tendered his resignation in Zanzibar where the team took part in Mapinduzi Cup tournament and beat rivals Simba SC 4-3 on penalties to lift the trophy.

More teams

Goal can exclusively reveal former player Khalfan will come in to replace Mwambusi after he was recommended by head coach Cedric Kaze, and his appointment will be confirmed sometime this week.

Yanga media officer Hassan Bumbuli has confirmed to Goal they have picked the former African FC’s coach to replace Mwambusi.

“We have picked on Nizar [Khalfan] as he was the best among the coaches who applied for the job,” Bumbuli told Goal on Tuesday.

“In fact, over ten coaches had applied for the job and only five reached the final stage with Khalfan emerging the best.”

Among the coaches who reached the final stage before the team settled on Khalfan include Salvatory Edward, Maalim Saleh, and Omary Kapilima.

In a recent interview, Yanga confirmed coach Kaze will be given the opportunity to pick an assistant coach to work with at the club.

Yanga chairman Mshindo Msolla said it was upon the Burundian tactician, who is unbeaten in the last 13 matches, to decide whether he wants to have an assistant coach to help him out.

“For now, we will hold talks with coach Kaze to find out from him whether he can do the job alone or else he needs an assistant coach bearing in mind that he is the one who recommended for Mwambusi to be his right-hand man,” Msolla said as quoted by Daily News.

Article continues below

“If he says that he needs an assistant coach, then he will have to suggest whom he wishes to work with and then, as a club, will implement his recommendation.

“We even have former Yanga players with football coaching skills who can equally take up the post if he [Kaze] will be ready to have one of them on board.”

Yanga are topping the 18-team league table with 44 points from 18 matches.