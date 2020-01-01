Niyonzima: Yanga SC midfielder involved in a road accident

The Amavubi captain is doubtful for Timu ya Wananchi's outing this weekend in the Tanzania Mainland League

Yanga SC midfielder Haruna Niyonzima is doubtful for his team's game against Namungo on Sunday after being involved in an accident on Wednesday night.

The Amavubi captain's car crashed on his way from the national team's residential camp in Nyamata to the capital Kigali. The player was injured as his car was involved in a head-on collision with an oncoming truck as he was trying to avoid hitting a man on a bicycle.

There were no causalities but the player sustained minor injuries.

If he misses out it will be a blow for the 27-time league champions who are aiming at going top of the table with a win if Azam FC falter away to KMC on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Ruvu Shooting went fourth on the Mainland League table after a 3-0 win over Mbeya City.

The administrative side opened the scoring in the 12th minute when William Patrick tapped in a good cross from the right by in-form Abraham Mussa.

The hosts doubled the advantage in the 53rd minute this time around through a well-taken free-kick. Zuberi Dabi was fouled outside the 18-yard area and Mussa was given a chance to score.

He managed to spot a gap and capitalized on it to double his team's advantage.

The scorer became the provider in the stoppages; the ball found its way to the right and Mussa took his time before picking Fully Zullu Maganga who headed home the team's third and fourth of the season.

Dodoma Jiji FC and Biashara Mara United settled for a 1-1 draw in another league match played on Saturday.

After a goalless draw in the first half, it was the visitors who opened the scoring after 62 minutes. The debutants gave away a penalty which was slotted in by Lenny Kisu.

However, the Francis Baraza-led team also conceded a penalty in the 78th minute and Khamis Mcha made no mistake from 12 yards to ensure the teams share the spoils.

Tanzania Prisons were held to a goalless draw by Mtibwa Sugar. The hosts put in a good performance, creating several opportunities to get a goal, but the strikers left their scoring boots at home.