Niyonzima: Yanga SC captain concedes they are under pressure ahead of Biashara United date

Wananchi are coming into the game aiming at completing a double over their opponents this season

Yanga SC captain Haruna Niyonzima has conceded the team is under pressure ahead of their Tanzania Mainland League assignment against Biashara Mara United.

The 27-time champions are aiming at completing a double against their opponents after claiming a 1-0 win in the last meeting. Michael Sarpong scored the lone goal to help Wananchi get maximum points.

The Burundi international has further insisted it will be vital for the Jangwani Street-based charges to boost their confidence ahead of their forthcoming league assignments.

"Just like any other game, we will be going for nothing but a win," Niyonzima told Goal ahead of the game.

"To be honest, yes there is pressure building but we are still top of the table. The most important thing is to try and get maximum points and as players, we have already discussed. Three points will boost our confidence and help us rebuild confidence ahead of the forthcoming assignments.

"Our supporters will see what I mean on Saturday; we have prepared well and rectified the mistakes we had initially made. The coach has also done his part so it will be up to us to do ours on the pitch."

Wananchi have collected one win from their recent six league assignments, with a loss and four draws. The 1-0 win came against Mtibwa Sugar back in February.

The defeat came away to Coastal Union where the former champions suffered a 2-1 loss. The draws came against Mbeya City, Kagera Sugar, Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC) FC and Polisi Tanzania.

They are playing Biashara who have lost once, drawn once and lost also once in their last three league games against Ihefu FC, Polisi Tanzania and Coastal Union respectively.

Timu ya Wananchi lead the standings with 51 points from the 24 games they have played. They have managed 14 wins, nine draws and a loss. In those games, they have scored 37 goals and conceded 15.

They are playing Biashara who are in fourth position with 40 points. Out of the 25 games played, 11 have ended in wins, seven in draws and as many games ending in defeats. They have also scored 21 goals and conceded 20.