Niyonzima: Yanga SC can still cut Simba SC lead for Mainland league title

The Rwandan star maintains they have not given up in their quest to challenge for the league title this season

Young Africans (Yanga SC) midfielder Haruna Niyonzima believes they are still in the race to win the Mainland title.

The Jangwani Street-based giants have not enjoyed a good season as they are currently third on the log, a whopping 20 points behind rivals and table toppers Simba SC.

With the Mainland League likely to resume soon under directives from President John Pombe Magufuli, the Rwandan player is still confident that they can win the title at the end of the season.

“To win the title is possible even though Simba have left us with such a big point- gap,” Niyonzima is quoted by Daily News.

“As a club, we have our plans to either win the title or end it in the second place.

"If we fail to achieve the desired targets, then we need to win the Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) to get the ticket of playing in Caf Confederations Cup next season.”

Yanga are still in the domestic cup competition after winning their Round of 16 contest and will most likely meet with Simba in another derby before the season concludes.

Yanga beat Simba 1-0 in the last derby with Ghanaian player Bernard Morrison notching the all-important goal from a well-taken free-kick.

On his training ahead of the resumption of the league, Niyonzima said: “We know we will be compelled to use much energy to finish the remaining league matches within a short period.

“In such a situation, it means we will also have a short time to prepare for the next season, which in my opinion, will see the beginning of the upcoming season to be difficult.

“Football is my profession and I play to manage my own life that is why I respect both my profession and club a lot.”

Niyonzima rejoined Yanga during the mid-season transfer window and has enjoyed enough playing time under coach Luc Eymael.

He has also formed a solid partnership with Morrison at the heart of the team’s midfield as they strive to claim a trophy this season.

Yanga last won the Mainland title in 2016 and might be forced to wait for longer if Simba’s performance in the top-tier is anything to go by.