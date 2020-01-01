Niyonzima: Simba SC star Kagere best foreign player in Mainland league

The Jangwani Street-based midfielder picks his compatriot and rival from Rwanda as the best foreign player in the country

Young Africans (Yanga SC) midfielder Haruna Niyonzima has picked Simba SC striker Meddie Kagere as the best foreign player in the Mainland .

Niyonzima, who reunited with his former club Yanga during the past mini transfer window, has been a vital ingredient for the team and his exchanges with Bernard Morrison are always eye-catching.

The Rwandan player described his countryman Kagere as a player who has surprised many people in his country after managing to maintain his great form in the top-flight.

“Most people in Rwanda thought he [Kagere] is old such he can no longer shine in any league but immediately after coming here, he proved them wrong and has since excelled to maintain his perfect form in the top flight,” Niyonzima is quoted as saying by Daily News.

“For me, I would give him a reward for that impressive performance he is doing here. He did not take a long time to cope with the country’s league.”

Niyonzima also said he would like to see the league resume after the Covid-19 pandemic is contained so as to let the season finish in a fair way.

“If they decide to cancel it, then the winner will be easily identified basing on the current standings but I could have loved to let it end on the field,” Niyonzima continued.

“Who knows maybe we can win the league title and still do well in the Azam Sports Federation Cup [ASFC] and thereby still be able to represent the country in Caf club competitions.

“For now, we just need to be calm and follow all the guidelines as provided by the concerned authorities on proper measures to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.”

On what other teams especially, those based in Europe are doing to slash salaries of the players, Niyonzima said he is totally against the move, insisting there is a big difference in terms of salaries between a player in and ones in Europe.