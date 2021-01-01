Niyonzima explains Yanga SC pressure, Mwambusi reveals approach against Gwambina FC

Timu ya Wananchi are leading but Simba SC - who enjoy three games in hand – are closing in on them at a great speed

Yanga SC assistant captain Haruna Niyonzima has explained why they are under immense pressure compared to the previous Mainland Premier League seasons.

Although they have not had a far better second round in the league, Timu ya Wananchi are leading as they chase the title that has been elusive in the last three seasons.

“Pressure is part of football but we are under huge pressure because since I came to Tanzania, Yanga have never gone without a title for three seasons as is the case now,” Niyonzima told Azam TV.

“I have always told footballers that anyone who is not ready for pressure, he better quit playing.”

The Rwandan international also spoke about their mid-week clash at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium against Gwambina FC.

“The game tomorrow [Tuesday] is going to be big and a tough one. Gwambina lost their last game and I trust they would not be happy to lose yet again and that means they will fight and make the match tougher,” he added.

“As Yanga, we need to win every game and we have prepared accordingly for the match. Hopefully, we will carry the day.”

On his part, interim head coach Juma Mwambusi revealed he will deploy an attacking approach against the Premier League rivals.

“Our squad is fairly strong as we have no serious issues at the camp and for the game, I see a tough encounter because I cannot say given Gwambina's position, they are not a good team,” the coach said.

“They are one of the best teams and have got very experienced players as well as a good coach. I know they will come to try and stop us but we have prepared our team to technically face the opponents.

“We will go and fight for the three points. We are going to attack as my teams are always not used to sit back. This is meant to create as many scoring opportunities as possible and get goals from them.”

Mwambusi also gave an update on the players he will miss due to injuries.

“Apart from Balama Mapinduzi, Feisal Salum has joined the list of injured players. Salum got injured during the training session and will not feature against Gwambina,” he concluded.

“Yassin Mustapha is still injured and I hope he will join the rest soon.

“We have set aside our last win [vs Biashara United] and our focus is entirely on Gwmabina, a side that I hope is a good team.

The previous game between the sides ended in a 0-0 draw.