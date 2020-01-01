Niyonzima: Azam FC seal signing of Rayon Sports midfielder

The ‘Ice Cream Makers’ have unveiled their second signing as they strive to beef up the squad in readiness for new season

Azam FC have continued with their transfer activities after signing Ally Niyonzima from Rayon Sports.

The ‘Ice Cream Makers’ have confirmed the arrival of the Rwanda international who has signed a two-year contract that will see him stay at the Chamazi-based club until 2023.

The club have confirmed the signing in their social media pages by stating: “Azam is proud to confirm the signing of Ally [Niyonzima] on a two-year contract.

More teams

“Niyonzima, who was playing for Rayon Sports of Rwanda, comes in as a recommendation from our head coach Aristica Cioaba and will join the team in pre-season training ahead of the new season.”

Speaking after sealing the latest signing, Azam CEO Abdulkarim ‘Popat’ Amin welcomed Niyonzima, who also features for the national team Amavubi, to the Azam family and wished him well.

Niyonzima becomes the second signing for Azam, who have already brought on board winger Awesu Awesu from Kagera Sugar.

Earlier on Saturday, the team also confirmed they had released three foreign players led by goalkeeper Razak Abalora, winger Emmanuel Mvuyekure, and striker Donald Ngoma, who the club had loaned to KMC FC.

According to Amin, the club reached an agreement to release the trio after they ran down their respective contracts.

"We have decided to release the three players because they have run down their contract and we are not keen to renew them, both parties have agreed that we part ways,” Amin told Goal.

Article continues below

“We released [Ngoma] whom we had taken on loan to KMC, and Razak, whose contract ended last Sunday, same as Mvuyekure, we don’t have them now in our squad, they have all left and we wish them well in their future engagements.”

Azam did not enjoy as good a season as they had anticipated at the beginning of the campaign, as they managed to finish third in the league with 70 points, 18 fewer than winners Simba SC, and two behind second-placed Yanga SC. They managed to get 20 wins, 10 draws and eight defeats.

The team also failed to retain their title to stand a chance of representing the country in the Caf Confederation Cup. They were paired with Wekundu wa Msimbazi in the quarter-finals and fell 2-0.