Nigeria's Ujah on target as Union Berlin defeat Borussia Monchengladbach

The Nigeria international opened the scoring for the hosts as they grabbed their fifth win in the German top-flight this term

Anthony Ujah scored a goal as Union Berlin cruised to a 2-0 win over on Saturday.

Ujah who joined the Berlin outfit from 05 in June, scored his second league of the season and his third across all competitions since his arrival.

Ujah's header off Marcus Ingvartsen's cross helped the hosts break the deadlock 15 minutes into the encounter at the Stadion An der Alten Forsterei.

The Super Eagles forward was on parade for 78 minutes as Union Berlin bagged their third straight win in the and fifth consecutive win across all competitions.

Urs Fischer's side are 11th in the German top-flight table with 16 points after 12 games. They visit 04 for their next league game on November 29.