Nigeria's Sunusi on target for Wanyama's CF Montreal vs Toronto, Senegal's Badji strikes for Colorado Rapids

Nigeria's Ibrahim Sunusi was on target as CF Montreal took home a point courtesy of a 1-1 draw in a Major Soccer League encounter against Toronto FC on Saturday at the BMO Field.

Sunusi opened the score in the 55th minute before the home side equalised in the fifth minute of added time through Jozy Altidore.

As Montreal registered the draw, former Kenya captain Victor Wanyama was completely missing from the matchday squad while Uganda's Mustafa Kizza was not involved at all although he was on the bench.

Johnathan Osorio, Nobble Okello, Patrick Mullins and Jacob Shaffelburg were the Toronto players who were yellow-carded while Montreal's Emanuel Maciel was the only player to be cautioned from his side.

At Dick's Sporting Good Park, Senegal's Dominique Badji was on the scoresheet as Colorado Rapids picked up a 2-0 win over Portland Timbers.

Badji, with an assist from Braian Galvan, found the back of the net in the second minute of added time in the first half before Diego Rubio doubled their lead three minutes past the hour mark.

Meanwhile, South Africa's Kamohelo Mokotjo and Ghana's Isaac Atanga were second-half substitutes as their side, Cincinnati, fell to a 5-1 defeat at the hands of Inter Miami.

Mokotjo replaced Haris Medunjanin in the 75th minute before Atanga came on a minute later for Calvin Harris when their side was already trailing by four goals to nil.

Gonzalo Higuain had a field day against Mokotjo and Atanga's side as the Argentine struck twice and created two assists. The former Juventus and Napoli striker scored in the second and 53rd minutes, while Indiana Vasilev added the third one in the 69th minute.

Lewis Morgan and Julian Carranza scored in the 74th and 85th minutes, respectively, with assists from Higuain. Brandon Vazquez scored the only goal for Mokotjo's side in the 21st minute as they suffered only one yellow card that went to Tyler Blackett in the 44th minute.

Finally, Nigeria's Chinonso Nnamdi came on in the 73rd minute for goalscorer Robert Beric as Chicago Fires claimed a 1-0 over Real Salt Lake at Soldier Field. Beric scored the only goal that separated the MLS rivals in the 45th minute.