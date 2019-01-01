Nigerian wonderkids Eberechi Eze and Osayi-Samuel shine for QPR

The Nigerian duo helped the Hoops bag a crucial away point at Pride Park Stadium

Eberechi Eze scored 's only goal in their 1-1 draw against in Saturday's Championship fixture.

Eze found the back of the net on the stroke of half-time after Bright Osayi-Samuel was brought down by Martyn Waghorn.

The goal cancelled out Waghorn's 23rd-minute opener as both teams settled for a share of the spoils.

Saturday's effort stretched Eze's tally to seven goals in 19 league games in this campaign while Osayi-Samuel could not add to his tally of one goal after 11 matches.

The result moved QPR down to 16th in the Championship table with 25 points after 19 outings. They host for their next league fixture on December 7.